Smith (neck/shoulder) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Smith injured his neck and shoulder during the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He's opened the week with back-to-back DNPs, and if he were to miss Wednesday's practice, he would likely be ruled out for Thursday night's NFC South clash against the Falcons. Christian Izien (neck) would be slated to start at safety if Smith is not cleared to play.