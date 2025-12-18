Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Looks poised for return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (neck/shoulder) practiced in full Wednesday.
Smith was sidelined for Tampa Bay's Week 15 loss to Atlanta, though he looks to be in line to return for Sunday's pivotal divisional matchup with the Panthers. He should continue to occupy a key role in Tampa Bay's secondary while posting solid IDP numbers.
