Clarke recorded three tackles, all solo, two sacks and a pass defensed in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

Clarke now has nine tackles and three sacks in 11 games this season. His 34 defensive reps were a new season-high. Look for the veteran defensive end to continue to split reps with William Gholston on Sunday when the Buccaneers face the Lions.

