Buccaneers' Will Clarke: Two sacks Sunday
Clarke recorded three tackles, all solo, two sacks and a pass defensed in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
Clarke now has nine tackles and three sacks in 11 games this season. His 34 defensive reps were a new season-high. Look for the veteran defensive end to continue to split reps with William Gholston on Sunday when the Buccaneers face the Lions.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Will Clarke: Not playing Sunday•
-
Giovani Bernard headlines Bengals inactives in Week 10•
-
Gio Bernard heads Bengals' Week 9 inactives•
-
Bengals announce Week 8 inactives vs. Ravens•
-
Big names among Bengals inactives for clash against Colts•
-
Marvin Jones among Bengals inactives Week 6•
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.