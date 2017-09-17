Buccaneers' Will Clarke: Not playing Sunday
Clarke is a coach's decision inactive for Sunday's game against Chicago, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Clarke's inactive status is due to his position near the bottom of the team's depth chart and the Buccaneers' overall health after their unexpected bye week last week.
