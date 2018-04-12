Bug Howard: Waived by Browns
Howard was waived by Cleveland on Thursday.
Howard went undrafted out of North Carolina in 2017, and was signed by Cleveland after playing limited third-team preseason snaps with the Colts. After spending 2017 as an emergency WR option with the Browns and failing to make his NFL debut, Howard will spend the offseason competing for a depth role elsewhere.
