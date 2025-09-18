Cedrick Wilson: Cut from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Saints released Wilson from the practice squad Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
The 29-year-old Wilson was apart of New Orleans' final cuts this summer and signed back with the practice squad ahead of Week 1. He's yet to play in a regular-season game this season.
More News
-
Cedrick Wilson: Lands back with Saints•
-
Saints' Cedrick Wilson: Logs two catches Sunday•
-
Saints' Cedrick Wilson: Accepts reduced salary•
-
Saints' Cedrick Wilson: Quiet first season in New Orleans•
-
Saints' Cedrick Wilson: Makes one catch in Week 14•
-
Saints' Cedrick Wilson: Back in action Sunday•