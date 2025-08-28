Smyth signed with the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

As expected, Blake Grupe won the kicking job in New Orleans, so Smyth will be the de facto backup for the 2025 season like he was last season. Smyth is from Northern Ireland and stood out at the 2024 NFL Combine by hitting 12 of 16 field-goal attempts. He hit all four field-goal tries during the preseason, two of which were from beyond 50 yards.