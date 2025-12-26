Smyth (illness) was limited in practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Smyth popped up on the practice report as a limited participant Friday due to an illness, so his status will need to be monitored ahead of Sunday's road matchup. New Orleans doesn't have another kicker on the active roster or practice squad, so if the team doesn't make any signings at the position in advance of Sunday's game, it will be an indication that Smyth is on the right track.