Smyth (illness) is active for Sunday's game in Tennessee.

Smyth capped Week 17 prep with a limited practice Friday due to an illness that left him questionable in advance of the weekend. Because the Saints don't roster a kicker on the practice squad nor did they sign a kicker to the active roster Saturday, he was in line to resume his standing as the team's placekicker Sunday, which has been confirmed. In four appearances for New Orleans so far, Smyth has netted nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all seven point-after tries.