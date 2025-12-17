Chiefs' Jake Briningstool: Practice window opens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chiefs announced Wednesday that Briningstool has been designated for return from IR.
Briningstool will have a 21-day window to practice without counting against the 53-man roster, and if healthy, he could be activated from IR and return to action as early as Sunday versus the Titans. The depth tight end has missed the entire regular season so far due to a hamstring injury that dates back to the start of training camp.