Briningstool (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

Despite practicing in full throughout the week, the Clemson product isn't ready for in-game action just yet. Briningstool has yet to make his NFL debut after catching 49 of 76 targets for 530 yards and seven touchdowns during his final collegiate season. His next opportunity to take the field will come in the Week 17 matchup against the Broncos, though he must still be activated to Kansas City's active roster in order to play.