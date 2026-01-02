Briningstool (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.

With Briningstool ruled out of Week 18 as well as the Chiefs being eliminated from playoff contention, the undrafted rookie out of Clemson will end the 2025 season without being able to make his NFL debut. The tight end will have to focus on recovering in the off-season so he can compete for a spot on the Chiefs' 2026 roster.