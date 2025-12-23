Head coach Andy Reid said that Rice (concussion) won't participate in Tuesday's practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Rice hasn't practiced in any fashion since reporting concussion symptoms following the Chiefs' Week 15 loss to the Chargers. Given the unlikelihood that he'll be deemed ready to take contact Wednesday and clear the five-step concussion protocol prior to Thursday's matchup with the Broncos, Rice looks on track to miss a second straight game.