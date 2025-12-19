Coach Andy Reid said Rice (concussion) didn't practice Friday, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Rice emerged from this past Sunday's loss to the Chargers with concussion symptoms and wasn't able to practice in any capacity as the Chiefs prepare for this Sunday's game at Tennessee. Reid relayed that he'll meet with Kansas City's training staff in the near future to determine who will be ruled out for Week 16 action, but because Rice has made no notable progress through the protocol for head injuries, he seems destined to be out this weekend.