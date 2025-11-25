Rice (hamstring) was a full practice participant Tuesday.

Coming out of a Week 12 win over the Colts in which Rice recorded eight catches for a season-high 141 yards on 12 targets, the Chiefs gauged him as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report. The hamstring issue evidently isn't a major concern for Rice, whose upgrade to full participation Tuesday sets the stage for him to play Thursday against the Cowboys. With running back Isiah Pacheco (knee) and wideout Xavier Worthy (ankle) also practicing fully, the Chiefs are expected to have their full complement of skill-position players available in Week 13, save for No. 2 tight end Noah Gray (concussion).