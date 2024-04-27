The Colts selected Mitchell in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 52nd overall.

Mitchell (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) was almost universally expected to go much earlier than this, as the former Texas and Georgia receiver dazzled at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.34-second 40-yard dash, 136-inch broad jump) following a productive end to his Longhorns career (55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns on 92 targets in 2023). Mitchell drew fewer targets at Texas than first-round pick and fellow wideout Xavier Worthy, and that might be evidence of a potential target cap with Mitchell in the NFL as well. However, at the very least, he should prove an explosive No. 2 receiver even if he never turns into a 100-catch player. He'll need to compete with 2022 second-round pick Alec Pierce and 2023 third-round pick Josh Downs for snaps before any such breakout occurs, though.