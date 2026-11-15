Mitchell (knee) is listed as active Sunday versus the Bills.

Mitchell followed up a 7-142-1 performance on nine targets in Week 8 with no catches on his seven targets last Sunday at Kansas City. It was a missed opportunity for him in Week 9 with Garrett Wilson out due to a concussion, and Mitchell himself was added to the Week 10 practice report Friday due to a knee injury, leaving him questionable for Sunday along with Wilson and Omar Cooper (ankle). All three are available this weekend, but with Wilson poised to take on his typical No. 1 role, Mitchell will be the second option, at best, among his position group.