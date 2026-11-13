Mitchell (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after he was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Fellow wideouts Garrett Wilson (concussion) and Omar Cooper (ankle) are also listed as questionable despite being full practice participants Friday. Both figure to play, as does Mitchell, who finished without a catch on seven targets (two drops) in last week's loss to the Chiefs -- one week after catching seven passes for 142 yards and a TD against the Raiders. Wilson's likely return to the lineup means Mitchell isn't assured of similar volume moving forward.