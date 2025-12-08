Colts' Charvarius Ward: In concussion protocol again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ward was placed in the concussion protocol after reporting symptoms after Sunday's loss at Jacksonville, the Indianapolis Star reports.
It's Ward's third concussion of the season. He suffered a concussion in Week 1 and missed a game. He suffered another concussion in warmups before a Week 6 game and missed another five games. It wouldn't be surprising if he missed the rest of the season as a result of this setback.