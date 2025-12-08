default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ward was placed in the concussion protocol after reporting symptoms after Sunday's loss at Jacksonville, the Indianapolis Star reports.

It's Ward's third concussion of the season. He suffered a concussion in Week 1 and missed a game. He suffered another concussion in warmups before a Week 6 game and missed another five games. It wouldn't be surprising if he missed the rest of the season as a result of this setback.

More News