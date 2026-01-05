Ward (concussion) said after Sunday's game that he is considering retirement due to lingering concussion symptoms, Nathan Brown reports.

The eighth-year pro suffered his third concussion of the season in Week 14 against Jacksonville, which ultimately caused him to miss the Colts' final four games of the season. This adds to the previous six games Ward missed due to concussions in Week 1 and Week 6. The 29-year-old mentioned debilitating headaches and lingering symptoms adding to his possible retirement decision, saying, "If I walk away, I won't regret it." Ward has 460 tackles (338 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 77 pass breakups, with 10 interceptions, and three forced fumbles through his career.