Ward (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Ward has missed Indianapolis' previous five games, but coming out of the team's bye week he appears to be nearing clearance from the concussion protocol. He initially suffered the concussion during pregame warmups Week 6. Once fully healthy Ward will line up alongside new cornerback Sauce Gardner, a tandem that Indianapolis could debut as early as Sunday's road matchup against the Chiefs.

