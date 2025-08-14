Colts' Josh Downs: Exits Thursday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Downs left Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.
The report notes that Downs walked off under his own power, but the wideout's status for Saturday's preseason contest against the Packers is nonetheless worth monitoring. Consider Downs day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Colts' Josh Downs: Held out of preseason opener•
-
Colts' Josh Downs: Just misses century mark in OT win•
-
Colts' Josh Downs: Targeted four times against Giants•
-
Colts' Josh Downs: Productive in high-scoring victory•
-
Colts' Josh Downs: Three catches in loss to Denver•
-
Colts' Josh Downs: Active versus Denver•