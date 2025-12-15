Downs caught three of five targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Downs caught Philip Rivers' first touchdown pass following a five-year layoff on an eight-yard connection in the second quarter. Outside of scoring the only touchdown for either team, Downs had another quiet performance as Rivers threw for only 120 yards. Following Daniel Jones' season-ending Achilles injury, the Colts' passing game has lost most of its fantasy appeal heading into a MNF home game against the 49ers on Dec. 22.