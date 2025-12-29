Downs recorded two receptions on five targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Jaguars.

Downs tied for second on the team in targets, though Philip Rivers continued to spread opportunity evenly among his pass catchers. While he didn't convert his targets into receptions efficiently, Downs did manage to turn in long catches of 18 and 16 yards. He now has at least five targets in six consecutive games, though target allocation could change in Week 18 against the Texans if the Colts turn to Riley Leonard at quarterback now that they have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.