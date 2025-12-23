Downs brought in five of nine targets for 65 yards in the Colts' 48-27 loss to the 49ers on Monday night. He also rushed once for three yards.

Downs led the Colts in receptions and tied Tyler Warren for the team lead in targets, once again displaying some solid chemistry with Philip Rivers after catching the latter's first touchdown pass since the 2020 season in Week 15. Downs has drawn a total of 14 targets over his first two games working with the veteran signal-caller, and he's likely to be busy again in a Week 17 home matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday.