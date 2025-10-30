Downs (hip) practiced fully Thursday.

After missing Wednesday's session, Downs' return to a full practice a day later paves the way for him to be available Sunday against the Steelers. With a 29/256/2 receiving line on 37 targets through seven games thus far, Downs -- who has scored in each his last two outings -- continues to provide fantasy utility while working in an Indy WR corps that also features Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.