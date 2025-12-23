default-cbs-image
Bortolini (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the 49ers.

Danny Pinter will remain at center for the rest of Monday's game. Now that he's in the league's concussion protocol, Bortolini is in jeopardy of being sidelined for the Colts' Week 17 home tilt against the Jaguars this Sunday.

