Bortolini (concussion) was a full participant in Indianapolis' practice Wednesday.
Bortolini missed the team's Week 13 win over the Patriots due to a concussion but is now closer to making his return. If he manages to clear the league's concussion protocol, he will resume his duties as the team's starting center for Sunday's matchup versus the Broncos.
