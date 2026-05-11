Commanders' Antonio Hamilton: Staying with Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Commanders signed Hamilton on Monday.
Hamilton played 15 games for the Commanders in 2025, totalling 18 tackles (12 solo) and two passes defensed. The cornerback was a consistent special teams contributor who was also called upon as a defensive depth piece late in the season. His consistency and versatility have earned him another year with the Commanders as the team looks to contend for the NFC East title.
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