The Falcons placed Hamilton (quadriceps) on injured reserve Saturday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Hamilton injured his quadricep in the first quarter of the Falcons' Week 16 win over the Giants. His placement on injured reserve means Hamilton will be forced to miss Atlanta's next four games. That means he won't play in the final two games of the regular season, and he would only be eligible to return from IR if the Falcons qualify for the playoffs and make it to the NFC Championship Game. Hamilton mostly played on special teams during the regular season and will finish with seven tackles (five solo) across 11 games.