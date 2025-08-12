Commanders' Antonio Hamilton: Signs with Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton and the Commanders agreed on a contract Monday.
Hamilton will join the Commanders ahead of the team's second preseason contest Aug. 18 versus the Bengals. The cornerback will help replace Kevon Seymour (undisclosed) in Washington's secondary after Seymour was placed on injured reserve Monday.
More News
-
Antonio Hamilton: Works out for Washington•
-
Falcons' Antonio Hamilton: Placed on IR due to quad injury•
-
Falcons' Antonio Hamilton: Won't play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Antonio Hamilton: Won't return against Giants•
-
Falcons' Antonio Hamilton: Questionable to return•
-
Falcons' Antonio Hamilton: Full practice Wednesday•