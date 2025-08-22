The Commanders likely will trade or release Brian Robinson, leaving Ekeler to split backfield work with some combination of Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the New York Times.

The decision to move on from Robinson hints at confidence in Washington's backfield alternatives, although Robinson's non-guaranteed $3.4 million salary is also a factor. It remains to be seen if Ekeler will capture some of the work that went to Robinson last season, as there's been talk of Croskey-Merritt potentially getting a lot of carries and Rodriguez taking short-yardage work. Ekeler averaged 4.8 yards on 77 carries and 10.5 yards on 35 catches in the regular season last year, but he missed five games with injuries and fumbled three times (later fumbling a fourth time during the NFC Championship Game).