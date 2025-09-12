Commanders' Austin Ekeler: Quickly ruled out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekeler will not return to Thursday's game against the Packers due to an Achilles injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ekeler suffered the injury late in the third quarter on a non-contact play. He was ruled out quickly after being spotted on a cart headed to the locker room. The severity of the injury is not immediately clear, but Ekeler is likely to miss additional time.
