Ekeler (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's contest against the Packers.

Ekeler was listed as a limited practice participant on all three of Washington's injury reports Week 2, but it appears the veteran running back has simply been having his reps managed with a short week of rest before Thursday Night Football. He rushed six times for 26 yards and caught all three of his targets for 31 yards during the Commanders' 21-6 win over the Giants in Week 1 and looks primed to again contribute primarily on passing downs versus Green Bay, while rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt and quarterback Jayden Daniels headline Washington's rushing attack.