Ekeler is set to undergo an MRI on Friday, but the Commanders believe that he suffered a torn Achilles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ekeler suffered a non-contact right Achilles injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss to the Packers. If Friday's tests confirm the team's fears, Ekeler will be sidelined for the rest of the season. Rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt likely will see an increased workload, with Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez vying for depth roles.