Ekeler suffered a torn Achilles during Thursday's 27-18 loss to the Packers, an MRI confirmed Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ekeler went down with a non-contact right Achilles injury late in the fourth quarter and was carted to the locker room. His 2025 season is over after 14 carries for 43 yards and five receptions for 38 yards. The 30-year-old running back is expected to be placed on injured reserve at some point in the next week. The Commanders will move forward with Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez in the backfield. Ekeler will be an unrestricted free agent in March.