Rodriguez rushed the ball 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-26 overtime loss to the Broncos. He did not record a catch on one target.

Rodriguez retained his role as the lead back for the Commanders, with his 11 total touches bettering Jeremy McNichols by three. Rodriguez didn't have a particularly efficient showing, though he did find the end zone from eight yards away shortly before halftime to account for his fourth touchdown in his last six matchups. He now has double-digit rushing attempts in three of his last four matchups heading into a Week 14 contest against the Vikings.