Samuel is not practicing Wednesday due to an illness, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.

Samuel has two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's contest against Tennessee, so it's too early for serious concern about his Week 5 status. That said, Samuel's health will need to be monitored. With Jahan Dotson (hamstring) a candidate to potentially miss time, Washington can scarce afford to have a versatile wideout of Samuel's abilities sidelined versus the Titans.