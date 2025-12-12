Commanders' Deebo Samuel: Misses practice with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuel missed Friday's practice due to an illness, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Terry McLaurin also was absent, but in his case it was a planned maintenance day. Samuel's absence is somewhat more concerning, though he'll have a couple of days to get healthy before a matchup with the Giants on Sunday. Commanders coach Dan Quinn didn't comment Friday on expectations for Samuel's availability.
