Samuel missed Friday's practice due to an illness, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Terry McLaurin also was absent, but in his case it was a planned maintenance day. Samuel's absence is somewhat more concerning, though he'll have a couple of days to get healthy before a matchup with the Giants on Sunday. Commanders coach Dan Quinn didn't comment Friday on expectations for Samuel's availability.

