Samuel caught three of five targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Giants.

Marcus Mariota completed only 10 passes in total on the day, with Samuel and Terry McLaurin the only players to catch more than one of them, but Samuel's longest gain went for only 18 yards. The veteran wideout has hauled in multiple passes in every game he's played this season, and his 65 receptions through 13 contests are already the second-highest total of his career after his 77 in 2021 with the 49ers. Samuel will look for his first TD since Week 11 in a Week 16 clash with the Eagles.