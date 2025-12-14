Samuel (illness) is active for Sunday's game at the Giants.

Samuel didn't practice Friday due to an illness and ultimately was deemed questionable for Week 15 action. His lack of inclusion on the Commanders' list of inactives Sunday has cleared him to resume his typical role, which has meant 70-plus percent of the offensive snaps in nine of his 12 appearances this season. Having said that, with top TE Zach Ertz out for the rest of the campaign due to an ACL tear that he suffered last Sunday in Minnesota, Samuel may experience a slight uptick in his usual 6.3 touches per game moving forward.