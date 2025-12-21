Samuel recorded three catches on four targets for 35 yards in Saturday's 29-18 loss to the Eagles.

It was difficult to judge the Commanders' passing game due to Marcus Mariota's (hand) exit early in the third quarter, though Samuel wasn't particularly impactful at any point in the contest. He did manage a 20-yard gain on a tough catch and run over the middle of the field late in the third quarter, accounting for his longest reception of the contest while also marking his eighth catch of at least 20 yards this season. However, Samuel has now been held to 35 yards or fewer in four of his last eight games while topping 50 yards only twice in that span.