Samuel caught two of five targets for 20 yards and rushed twice for one yard in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Eagles.

Samuel was held to two catches for the second straight week while his 20 receiving yards were his fewest since Week 8. The wide receiver has now completed his regular season having caught 72 of 99 targets for 727 yards and five touchdowns while also turning 17 carries into 75 yards and a score over 16 contests. Samuel will enter the offseason as a free agent, and he proved he's still got plenty left in the tank, recording his most receptions since the 2021 campaign.