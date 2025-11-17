The Commanders will sign Moody off the Bears' practice squad Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Moody, who was a third-round pick of the 49ers in 2023, kicked for San Francisco in Week 1 and Chicago in Weeks 6 and 7, combining to make nine of his 12 field-goal tries and all five of his extra-point attempts in that span. The 25-year-old is now slated to take over Washington's kicking duties after the Commanders cut Matt Gay on Monday.