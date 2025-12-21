Moody converted both his field goal and extra point attempt in Saturday's 29-18 loss to the Eagles.

Moody converted his 19-yard field goal attempt on the Commanders' first drive, and was only called upon once more in the game, converting an extra point attempt in the second quarter after a one-yard touchdown run by Jacory Croskey-Merritt. The kicker now moves to 6-of-6 on field goal attempts and 5-of-6 on extra-point attempts through four games as a Commander.