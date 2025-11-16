Magee (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Madrid.

Magee was limited in practice all week and took a questionable tag into Sunday, but he'll be ready to reprise his typical duties as a rotational linebacker. After being limited almost exclusively to special teams in the Commanders' first six games, Magee has played at least one-third of the defensive snaps in each of the last four games while totaling 16 tackles.