Commanders' Jordan Magee: Questionable to play in Madrid
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Magee (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Magee popped up on the injury report Friday as a limited participant in practice. The rotational linebacker has 23 tackles (12 solo) and has yet to miss a game this season.
