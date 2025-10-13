Commanders' Josh Johnson: Serving as emergency QB again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Bears but will be available as the emergency third quarterback.
Johnson has fluctuated between being the backup and third-string quarterback in Washington based on the health of Jayden Daniels. With Daniels set to start in Week 6, Johnson will be inactive for the second consecutive week.
