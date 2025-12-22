Mariota (hand/quad) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough practice.

Mariota is reportedly considered day-to-day due to injuries to his quadriceps and right throwing hand, which forced him out early during Saturday's loss to the Eagles. He'll have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Thursday's home matchup against the Cowboys. With Jayden Daniels (elbow) already ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season, Josh Johnson will stand to start Thursday for Washington if Mariota is ruled out for Week 17.