Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Jayden Daniels (elbow) will not start any of Washington's final three regular-season games, leaving Mariota in position as QB1, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Mariota will close out the 2025 campaign under center for the Commandeers, while Josh Johnson works as the team's No. 2 quarterback. The veteran signal-caller completed 10 of just 19 pass attempts for 211 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's divisional win over the Giants, while also rushing 10 times for 43 yards. Mariota also fumbled twice versus New York, losing one. Next on deck for Mariota and Washington will be a home matchup against the Eagles on Saturday, after which the team will have a short preparation window before taking on the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 17. Mariota's last game of the season will be Week 18 road rematch against Philadelphia.